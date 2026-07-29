3 Rock Songs From the 1970s That Will Get All Your Friends Dancing

When you decide to host a dinner party, there’s a lot to remember. Food, drinks, ambiance—to name just three. And of course there’s the music. But when considering the perfect party playlist, what comes to mind? Here below, we wanted to highlight three tracks from back in the day that will help to get you and your guests groovin’ when the time is right. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1970s that will get all your friends dancing.

“The Ballroom Blitz” by The Sweet from ‘Desolation Boulevard’ (1974)

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Some songs boast a nice amount of energy for fans to enjoy. And then others offer enough power seemingly to light up a small town for a week. And “The Ballroom Blitz” by The Sweet is certainly in the latter category. Not only will this track get you off your sofa, but it will get everyone within a three-mile radius off theirs, too. If you don’t believe us, just check out Wayne’s World and actor Tia Carrere. They know what’s good!

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“Rock And Roll All Nite” by Kiss from ‘Dressed to Kill’ (1975)

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The message behind this song is all in the title. Indeed, this tune has one mission, one goal, one reason for being. And that’s to get you and every friend you’ve ever met to rise and dance. The art of the party–it’s a real thing. To keep the energy of an event alive is no easy task. That’s why the right music can make all the difference. And that’s just why the face-painted rockers Kiss wrote and released this tune.

“Low Rider” by War from ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends?’ (1975)

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This track is a little untraditional for a dance party, but it works just as well. Once it comes on, your guests will begin to move funkier and funkier. They will look as if they are spiders walking around their webs. They will look like young Forrest Gump moving around his bedroom. But that’s just it—you can’t help but move and dance to this song when it comes on. You pretend you’re a Cadillac cruising down the long highway.

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