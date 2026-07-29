3 Arena Rock Choruses From 1984 That Could Shake Any Stadium

Arena rock is a subgenre that encompasses many different ideas. But hitting its peak in the 1980s, rockers who subscribed to this side of their genre knew the power of an anthem or a power ballad. They played to the back of the room, blowing everyone out of the water with the sheer force behind their songs. The three arena rock songs from 1984 below could shake any room, no matter the size. These mammoth songs pack quite the punch.

[RELATED: 4 Extremely Worthy Pop and Rock Songs That Barely Scraped Into the Top 40 in 1982]

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“We’re Not Gonna Take It” – Twisted Sister

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This edgy anthem might seem a little trite by today’s standards. It’s hard to imagine a hardened rocker these days singing this upbeat, snappy anthem. But in 1984, this song did wonders in igniting a fire behind the counterculture; the rebels.

“We’re not gonna take it / No, we ain’t gonna take it / We’re not gonna take it anymore,” the lyrics to the chorus read. It’s a simple idea, but that’s what makes it so effective. This song can be about anything, really. Listeners in 1984 used this rock song as the driving force behind whatever cause they were rallying around.

“Rock You Like A Hurricane” — Scorpions

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Less a rallying cry and more just a good old-fashioned sexed-up rock song, the next track on this list is “Rock You Like A Hurricane”. This arena rock song from Scorpions is everything that was great about rock music in this era. It was simplistically sexual, really driving home the original impetus behind this genre. The 1980s versions of Elvis’ pelvis (or any other “scandalous” moment in rock history), this chorus energized listeners in a way only this genre can.

“It’s early morning, the sun comes out / Last night was shaking and pretty loud / My cat is purring, it scratches my skin / So what is wrong with another sin,” the suggestive lyrics go. Even by today’s standards, these lyrics are pretty out there. Nevertheless, arena crowds reveled in the edginess this anthem provided.

“Jump” — Van Halen

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Van Halen’s “Jump” served as the lead single from their aptly named record, 1984. For decades, this song has been a shining example of what arena rock can achieve. From the iconic opening synths to the impressively giant chorus, “Jump” is the perfect song for this sub-genre.

“Ah, might as well jump / Might as well jump,” the simple lyrics read, but they get a point across. Though this song has evolved to be about taking a leap of faith, it was inspired by a new report of a suicide jumper. Definitely gives a darker edge to crowds of thousands singing along to this song, happy-go-lucky.

(Photo By Larry Busacca/Getty Images)