3 Songs From the 1980s That Will Instantly Turn You Into a Country Music Fan

While the 1980s aren’t quite considered a golden age of country music, the decade did offer fans some great tunes. Indeed, there were real big stars producing fine work in the genre that has since remained timeless.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to dive into three great country tunes from the time period that we often revisit. These are three songs from the 1980s that will instantly turn you into a country music fan.

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“Always On My Mind” by Willie Nelson from ‘Always On My Mind’ (1982)

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It’s never a bad idea to put on a tune by Willie Nelson. The songwriter and performer knew his way around a composition, whether he wrote it or not. Indeed, Nelson just has an inviting tone and a warm feeling about him. When he picks up a six-string guitar, you know you’re in for a smile, a thought-provoking moment, or both! And on his rendition of the track “Always On My Mind”, Nelson shines. Originally recorded by Brenda Lee in 1972, Nelson made the tune his own a decade later. And it’s been a hit ever since.

“Islands In The Stream” by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton from ‘Eyes That See In The Dark’ (1983)

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One of the many things that country music does well is showcase star-studded duets. Whether it’s Johnny Cash and June Carter, Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn, or Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, the genre has a way of centering these beloved duos. And on their 1983 track, “Islands In The Stream”, Parton and Rogers glisten. They sound like old friends, complimenting each other every step of the way. Listening to them, it’s impossible not to fall in love with their twangy sound.

“All My Ex’s Live In Texas” by George Strait from ‘Ocean Front Property’ (1987)

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Another thing country music excels at is wordplay and humor. There have been many country stars over the years, and most are served by not taking themselves too, too seriously. How do they show that side of their personality in a song? Well, with a joke of course! And this track from George Strait exemplifies that silly side well. To rhyme “ex’s” with “Texas” was a masterstroke of writing, combining the age-old breakup song with country themes—chef’s kiss. Dive in now and remember why the genre at its core is so fun.

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