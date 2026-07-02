3 Rock Songs From the 1980s That Will Get All Your Friends Dancing

Energy is a precarious thing. Anyone who has tried to perform at an event, DJ a concert, or keep an audience happy knows that things can go south at any time. But one thing that can help in a moment of trouble is a great music playlist. Here below, we wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that will keep the energy up. These are three tracks that know how to liven up the mood in any room. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1980s that will get all your friends dancing.

“Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top from ‘Eliminator’ (1983)

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Not only is everybody crazy about a sharp-dressed man, as ZZ Top makes so perfectly clear in this fabulous rock track from 1983. But everyone is especially crazy about a sharp-dressed man who can dance. Indeed, if you can get on the dance floor and cut a rug in a well-tailored suit? Buddy, you won’t have a worry in the world! The same goes for anyone who can dance while looking fly. But when it comes to this tune from the Texas rockers, ZZ Top sure know how to get people groovin’.

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“Walk This Way” by Run-DMC and Aerosmith from ‘Raising Hell’ (1986)

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While the title of this track is “Walk This Way”, the purpose of it is most assuredly to get you to dance this way. Indeed, in the mid-1980s when rap group Run-DMC paired with rock group Aerosmith, the music culture was changed forever. Not only did this track show the two genres could blend, but it provided a dance song that the whole world could get behind. Just try it out for yourself at your next shindig!

“Love Shack” by The B-52’s from ‘Cosmic Thing’ (1989)

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If you want to bring up the energy in a room, look no further than The B-52’s. The group was pure energetic goodness. And if you want the supreme example of that, then look no further than the band’s 1989 song, “Love Shack”. It’s like you fell asleep and woke up in Alice’s Wonderland. Except the band is playing, there’s a bathtub with bubbles, and everyone is wearing pastels. You may never want to leave.

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