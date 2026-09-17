3 Songs From the 1990s That Feature Uncredited Rock Star Performances

Sometimes when a band is working on a new song, they realize the track needs something else, something they can’t bring to it. So, they have to look elsewhere and recruit other artists to come in and help. Here below, we wanted to highlight three occasions when that happened. But these are three times when that work also went uncredited. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1990s that feature uncredited rock star performances.

“Asking For It” by Hole from ‘Live Through This’ (1994)

Play video

Hole frontwoman and lead vocalist Courtney Love was famously married to grunge rock star Kurt Cobain in the 1990s. Well, when rock power couples get together, they tend to help themselves out in the studio. And that’s just what happened when Hole went to record their 1994 LP, Live Through This. The record features a few uncredited guest vocal appearances by Cobain, including on the dreary track “Asking For It”. Listen close, and you can hear him sing in the background.

Videos by American Songwriter

“You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette from ‘Jagged Little Pill’ (1995)

Play video

In 1995, you couldn’t turn on the television or go to your favorite music shop without hearing Alanis Morissette and her breakout LP, Jagged Little Pill. One of the most popular songs from that very popular album was “You Oughta Know”. But did you know that the biting breakup track features not one but two big-name rock stars? No, their names aren’t on the song title as featured guests, but they did impact the track nevertheless. That’s right, “You Oughta Know” features bassist Flea and guitarist Dave Navarro.

“What Would You Say” by Dave Matthews Band from ‘Under The Table And Dreaming’ (1994)

Play video

When Dave Matthews Band was coming up, the group found themselves opening for the New York City-based band Blues Traveler. As a result, Matthews made friends with frontman John Popper. So much so that Matthews recruited Popper to play his signature harmonica on DMB’s 1994 hit track, “What Would You Say”. Indeed, the musicians in DMB can do a lot—from sax to violin—but it’s Popper who wails on the harmonica to bolster the boisterous, fun tune.

Photo by Steve Eichner/WireImage