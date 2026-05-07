3 Songs From the 80s With Lyrics That Were Ahead of Their Time

Songwriting continues to reach new levels of complexity as the years go on. But don’t get it twisted, that doesn’t mean artists from previous decades didn’t have something to say in their lyrics. Here are three 80s jams that were ridiculously ahead of their time, in case you need examples.

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“Running Up That Hill (Make A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush

Clearly, this one had to make the list. “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush found a way to strike a chord with more than one generation, too. It was featured in Netflix’s Stranger Things. Obviously, this one being ahead of its time is a bit of an understatement. Looking at the lyrics, it’s clear this song has a lot of depth. It sounds like Bush is trying to get someone else to understand the pain she’s going through, which she feels can only happen if they were to swap places. Truly, she outdid herself with this one.

You

It’s you and me

And if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get Him to swap our places

Be runnin’ up that road

Be runnin’ up that hill.

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears for Fears

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” might have a danceable jive to it. But it’s honestly a pretty heavy track if you listen to the lyrical content. The song speaks to the abuse of power and its impact on our world.

Welcome to your life

There’s no turning back

Even while we sleep

We will find you

Acting on your best behavior

Turn your back on Mother Nature

Everybody wants to rule the world.

Even Curt Smith of Tears for Fears admitted that the song was pretty deep. “The concept is quite serious — it’s about everybody wanting power, about warfare and the misery it causes,” he shared, as reported by SongFacts.

“Smalltown Boy” by Bronski Beat

Most people will remember this song for its catchy beat and the synth riff that plays in the background. However, it actually tells a pretty heartbreaking story. In the lyrics, Jimmy Somerville tells the story of a character who desires a home elsewhere and a chance to feel accepted.

Mother will never understand why you had to leave

But the answers you seek will never be found at home

The love that you need will never be found at home.

If its message isn’t clear already, the song’s music video makes it even more obvious that it’s meant to be an LGBTQ+ anthem. Honestly, “Smalltown Boy” is impressive in its own right. This would have been quite the statement for a British band to make at the time.

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