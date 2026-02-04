3 Songs That Break the “Rules” of Songwriting—and Still Work

As much as songwriting is a creative force, it also has rules. There are parameters for songwriters to follow—the basis for a hit. But, if you aren’t too hung up on the idea of getting a hit, the creative process becomes much more diverse and free. The three artists below all threw the rulebook out the window and followed their own ambitions. Luckily for them, their creative ambition—however unconventional—played well with audiences, earning them a hit.

Videos by American Songwriter

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” (Taylor Swift)

The original version of Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well” was a hit in its own right, but it was nothing compared to the fanfare of the 10-minute version of the track.

This Taylor’s Version release was monumental for her already incomparable career. Fans were waiting for this extended version for years, and Swift didn’t disappoint. This track showcased Swift’s songwriting, particularly her lyricism and storytelling. Not just any artist would dare to release a 10-minute track, let alone pull one off.

[RELATED: On This Day in 2010, This Country Star Turned Pop Phenomenon Became the Youngest Album of the Year Winner in Grammys History]

“Band on the Run” (Paul McCartney & Wings)

Songs are meant to follow a set structure. Once you establish that structure, the norms tell songwriters not to deviate from it. However, several songs break that convention and are all the better for it. Take Paul McCartney and Wings’ “Band on the Run” for example.

This song consists of several sections that come together to create an anthemic assortment of sounds. McCartney has a strong enough track record that the rules don’t really apply to him, as is evident here.

“Like a Rolling Stone” (Bob Dylan)

Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” is a long one. One of the most finite songwriting rules that rarely gets broken is the idea of a hit being 3-minutes or less. The radio helped proliferate this convention, making it the standard for most genres. Dylan, who has never been known to be conventional, decided to ignore the 3-minute rule for this legendary song.

“Like a Rolling Stone” didn’t just break the 3-minute rule; it completely upended Dylan’s career in the folk scene. Dylan “went electric” with this hit, setting a precedent that the rulebook was not his concern.

[RELATED: This Bob Dylan Album Closer Went Back in Time Two Decades, Inspired by a Fleeting Moment With a Manhattan Call Girl]

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)