3 Songs That Break Their Own Formula—and Win Because of It

Songs have melodies and motifs. The basic building blocks of songwriting are the verse melody, the hook, and the bridge. Of course, that obscures the many options available to artists, but most stick to that formula. The very bravest of artists will try to break that tradition. If they manage to get it right, they can earn a completely original, mind-boggling hit that no one saw coming. The three songs below are in the vein. They set a standard only to break it as the song treks on.

“Paranoid Android” (Radiohead)

Radiohead‘s “Paranoid Android” has very little that is conventional about it. The experimental band throws any rulebook out the window, opting for an extended song with multiple diverging sections. Not just any band could pull off something so oddball. But if Radiohead are known for anything, it’s coloring outside the lines.

The song starts mid-tempo, then erupts into a heavy guitar breakdown, only to mellow out again. This song doesn’t just break its own formula; it rejects the idea of one entirely. There is nothing for the listener to hold tight to with this song. It’s best just to let go and have the band’s ambitions float you along.

“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish)

The beginning of Billie Eilish‘s “Happier Than Ever” makes use of the softer tones of her voice. She lulls the listener into a false sense of security, only to send shock waves through them once the song hits its stride.

The second section of this song features heavy guitar and the rougher edges of Eilish’s voice. The singer-songwriter could’ve penned a stunning ballad and kept things in the vein of the opening verse. But her decision to lean into an aggressive edge later in the song is what makes this one of the most iconic pop offerings of the last several years.

“Layla” (Derek and the Dominos)

The majority of “Layla” is a fiery, passionate love song with heavy guitars and gritty vocals. That alone would be enough to make this song an instant classic, but the addition of a piano breakdown adds even more mystique.

The second section of this song gives it color. What could’ve been a fairly straightforward rock anthem was turned into a piece of art, thanks to Eric Clapton‘s willingness to experiment.

