3 Songs That Embody the Sentiments of the Spooky Season (Happy Halloween!)

Christmas and the Fourth of July are two holidays with incredibly robust and popular soundtracks, and so is Halloween; it just seemingly isn’t as talked about. Well, with that in mind, and in hopes of getting you ready for the night of festivities, here are three songs that embody the sentiments of the spooky season—Happy Halloween!

“Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett

Bobby Pickett’s 1962 single “Monster Mash” is, without a doubt, one of the most played Halloween songs of all time. No matter your age, you’ve surely heard this song during a middle school mixer, office Halloween party, or at the mall over the loudspeakers. As a result, this single is a staple in the holiday soundtrack and beloved by many.

Needless to say, one cannot listen to Bobby Pickett’s “Monster Mash” year-round, as it is strictly a song meant for Halloween. Despite the limited airtime and circulation this song receives, it still managed to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release in 1962.

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson

“Thriller” is one of Michael Jackson‘s most popular tracks of all time. However, the single has become far more than just a Michael Jackson song, because over the years it has turned into one of the many songs that define the holiday of Halloween. Funny enough, the song itself has nothing to do with the holiday, or at least wasn’t created for it.

Even though Michael Jackson did not make this song specifically for the holiday, its spooky imagery and horror-themed music video lend themselves to parallels. Regardless, Michael Jackson didn’t just create a hit song, but also a holiday anthem that will be a part of the holiday for decades and decades to come.

“This Is Halloween” by Danny Elfman

What song is more festive than the theme song for Tim Burton’s 1993 film, The Nightmare Before Christmas? Arguably none, as this theme song, written by Danny Elfman for the film, chimes on all of the best parts of Halloween. Consequently, it has remained a staple in the month of October and the days leading up to Halloween ever since its release.

The movie itself is an iconic piece of general pop culture and Halloween pop culture, and Elfman’s track certainly helped it become such. For years and years to come, one should expect to hear this song everywhere during the spooky season. Frankly, Halloween isn’t Halloween if this song doesn’t come on.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage