The Mysterious Bee Gees Hit That Became a Signature Song for Robin Gibb

What era of the Bee Gees’ wonderful career stands out the most to you? You have a few choices. After all, the brothers were constantly adjusting their approach and rising from the depths whenever they temporarily fell out of fashion.

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If you ask us, we’re kind of partial to their early period. That’s when they churned out lush pop ballads that always seemed like the end of the world in the best possible way. We’re thinking of songs like the gorgeously tortured “I Started A Joke” in 1968.

Brotherly Tension

For a group made up of brothers, The Bee Gees had a difficult time getting along for significant stretches of their career. That was certainly the case when it came to their 1968 album Idea, although the music that came from that album didn’t betray the tumult behind it.

Central to the friction was the growing rivalry between Robin and Barry Gibb. Years down the line, Barry would become the undisputed lead singer of the band, with Robin only getting an occasional lead vocal. But at the start of their career, those duties were split much more evenly.

Both wanted to be the one writing and singing the songs that were chosen as singles. As it turned out, Robin did pretty well in that regard with the Idea album. He sang lead for the majority of the lead single “I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You”. And he’s out in front all on his own on “I Started A Joke”.

Getting “Started”

The twinkling guitar notes you hear being played on “I Started A Joke” come from Vince Melouney, who departed from the group not long after the album was released. Robin Gibb was mostly responsible for writing the song. Note that the song lacks the typical brotherly harmonies from the band, making it quite the showcase for Robin.

As for the origin of the quirky but affecting lyrics, Robin never really fessed up as to his inspiration. Understandably, he didn’t want to color anyone else’s interpretation of the song by saying what it meant to him. The song remains somewhat of a mystery for that very reason.

Nonetheless, “I Started A Joke” hit home with audiences in 1968. The song made it to No. 6 on the US charts, even though it wasn’t released as a single in the United Kingdom. Over the years, the song acted as a reliable spotlight opportunity for Robin Gibb during the band’s live shows.

Behind the Lyrics of “I Started A Joke”

The protagonist of “I Started A Joke” finds that his every action has the direct opposite effect on the rest of the world. He laughs, and the world cries; he cries, and the world laughs. In the middle eight, he speaks of great calamities that befall him. “And I fell out of bed,” Robin sings. “Hurting my head from things that I’d said.”

In the final verse, the character exhibits a kind of messianic effect on the world. “’Til I finally died,” he admits. “Which started the whole world living.” But he derives no satisfaction from this sacrifice, just regret: “Oh, if I’d only seen/That the joke was on me.”

We can debate the confusing aspects of “I Started A Joke” endlessly. Or we could simply sit back in the car when it plays and belt it to the heavens. Of course, we won’t hit those high notes in the same manner as Robin Gibb, in what most people consider his signature song with his somewhat fractious brotherly band.

Photo by Ivan Keeman/Redferns