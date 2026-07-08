3 Songs That Every High School Dance in 1982 Had To Play, or Gen X Kids Would Riot

If you’re Gen X, depending on the year you were born, you were probably in high school in 1982. And if you remember going to high school dances as a Gen X kid, you also probably remember the songs of 1982 that absolutely had to make an appearance at said dances. The following three songs were non-negotiables for teen get-togethers, and they still hit so hard today.

“I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls from ‘A Flock Of Seagulls’

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They might have been a one-hit wonder with this new wave synth-pop jam, but what an absolutely delightful song to be known for. When A Flock Of Seagulls’ “I Ran (So Far Away)” dropped in 1982, it was a smash hit and a go-to radio favorite among teens. The song was a No. 9 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and a No. 8 hit on the Dance/Disco Top 80 as well. I don’t know about you, but when I think about early MTV, I think about this very song.

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“Mickey” by Toni Basil from ‘Word Of Mouth’

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Toni Basil dominated radio in 1982 with her hit song “Mickey”. Considering the aesthetics of the music video and the song as well, complete with cheerleaders and a very high school vibe, this song was a smash hit among teens that year. “Mickey” would be Toni Basil’s biggest song. The tune peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the UK Singles chart. It was a dancefloor go-to, one that remains a not-so-guilty pleasure among new wave fans today.

“Let It Whip” by Dazz Band from ‘Keep It Live’

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Remember “Let It Whip” by Dazz Band? This post-disco funkadelic fave was a big hit in 1982. It peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Hot Dance Club Play chart. This one was a shoo-in for many a Gen X high school dance back in 1982. And it remains one of the most popular songs to debut that year. Unsurprisingly, Dazz Band scored a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “Let It Whip”.

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