3 Songs That Resonated With Teens More Than Adults in the Late 1980s

Teens have always embraced new pop sounds more than adults of every respective era. That’s probably because they’re more open to new things musically. When it comes to these three songs from the late 1980s, teens played a big role in getting them to the top of the charts. Let’s revisit the late 1980s and some songs that teens really resonated with!

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)” by New Kids On The Block (1989)

Boy band New Kids On The Block resonated with teenagers in a big way in the 1980s. When it comes to the later years of the decade, teens played a big role in getting the 1989 hit “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)” to the top of the charts. This pop and R&B jam was a Top 40 hit around the globe. It made it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 by the time we crossed over to the 1990s. It’s a classic, one that inspired a whole new decade of boy bands to come.

“Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake (1987)

This hard rock classic was originally released by Whitesnake back in 1982. In 1987, however, the band re-recorded the song for their self-titled record, and a radio mix of the song ended up being a massive hit among rock-loving teens and adults alike. The new version did even better than the original, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and quite a few other charts. It remains Whitesnake’s most well-known song to this day.

“Could’ve Been” by Tiffany (1987)

Tiffany was the teen pop hitmaker of the late 1980s, and teens resonated with quite a few of her songs. “Could’ve Been” was just one hit mainstream pop track from Tiffany that did quite well on the charts. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and quite a few other American charts. The song was also a Top 40 hit in quite a few other countries. “Could’ve Been” would be Tiffany’s second and last No. 1 hit in the US, and her streak of hits would run out by 1989. But when she had her moment in the sun, it was teen listeners that got her there.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images