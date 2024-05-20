3 Songs That Show Off Paul McCartney’s Stellar Vocals

Paul McCartney is known for a great many things: his masterful songwriting and his multi-instrumentalism for starters. But, the talent he displays with his vocals shouldn’t be denied either. His vocal range stands out amongst his peers and has been the driving force behind many rock hits. If you need a refresher on McCartney‘s powerful voice, check out the three examples, below.

3 Songs That Show off Paul McCartney’s Vocals

1. “Oh Darling”

The slow jam “Oh Darling” is sparse enough to let McCartney’s vocals take center stage. He pulls off the role of a crooner in spades on this track. From rich belts to impressive mid-range notes, “Oh Darling” is undoubtedly one of McCartney’s best vocal bouts.

Oh darling, please believe me

I’ll never do you no harm

Believe me when I tell you

I’ll never do you no harm

2. “Eleanor Rigby”

The power of the vocals in “Eleanor Rigby” lies in McCartney’s inflections. He doesn’t just sing these lyrics, he performs them as if he were on a stage. In the lowest moments of his characters’ lives, he takes on a somber tone, in other moments he adds something almost haunting.

Eleanor Rigby

Picks up the rice in the church where a wedding has been

Lives in a dream

Waits at the window

Wearing the face that she keeps in a jar by the door

Who is it for?

3. “Yesterday”

“Yesterday” is one of McCartney’s most famous Beatles offerings. The simple guitar melody lets McCartney’s vocals be the star of the show. His dulcet voice soars through the song, landing gently on the listener’s ear. It’s hard to deny his prowess behind the microphone when listening to this track.

Yesterday

All my troubles seemed so far away

Now it looks as though they’re here to stay

Oh, I believe in yesterday

