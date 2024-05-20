How to Vote for ‘The Voice’ Finale: Crown Your Season 25 Winner

The Voice is winding down with the first part of the Finale airing tonight, May 20, on NBC. The Top 5 consists of Karen Waldrup, Asher HaVon, Josh Sanders, Bryan Olesen, and Nathan Chester. Coming up tonight, fans will be able to vote for their favorite contestant to move on to part two of the Finale. There, the final winner of The Voice will be revealed.

Voting has been in the hands of fans for a while now, as the contestants have had to prove themselves not only to the coaches, but to the fans as well. On tonight’s episode, each contestant will sing a ballad and a high-energy song in a bid to capture America’s attention and earn votes.

Here’s how to vote for your favorite performance on The Voice coming up. Voting is done after the live episode ends, and is open overnight. Head to the official NBC voting website or use The Voice app to cast your vote. Voting is limited to once per email, and is open following the episode’s end until 7 a.m. Eastern the next day.

The Voice Heads Into the Finale with the Top 5

Previously, the Top 9 whittled down to the Top 5 as fans voted four contestants through. The bottom five found themselves competing for the Instant Save, given to Bryan Olesen. He and Nathan Chester celebrated making it to the finale by jumping in their hotel pool with all their clothes on, which delighted fans on social media.

Three of the four coaching teams will move into the Finale with stakes in the outcome, except for Chance the Rapper. He did not have anyone make it to the Finale this time, and with his departure from the show, it looks like he’s leaving without a win. However, Team Legend, Team Reba, and Team Dan + Shay are hoping for a big win with their contestants.

John Legend chose Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester—the fan-favorite dynamic duo—to move on to the Finale. Reba McEntire chose Asher HaVon and Josh Sanders, while Dan + Shay chose Karen Waldrup. The competition is close, as all five contestants have the talent to win it all.

Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC