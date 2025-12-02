3 Songs That Sound Like Dolly Parton Tracks (But They Aren’t)

If you love Dolly Parton, you can probably clock one of her songs from a mile away. However, some songs through the years might have tripped you up, as they sound similar to Dolly Parton… but aren’t sung by her at all.

This list was tough to put together, as few singers have a voice as instantly recognizable as Dolly Parton’s. Still, the following three songs either share a musical, vocal, or thematic similarity to Dolly Parton’s music, and I think they’re worth celebrating… even if you don’t think they sound like Miss Dolly at all.

“You Aint’ Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” by Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn’s higher vocal tone on this song is similar to Dolly Parton’s, and the structure of her hit song “You Aint’ Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” sounds similar to something Parton would put out. And the themes of a woman taking another woman’s man are quite similar to Parton’s “Jolene”. However, this song is an unmistakable Lynn classic, and it made it all the way to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart upon its release in 1966.

“Circle Of Love” by Jennifer Nettles

Jennifer Nettles, a fine singer in her own right, couldn’t sound more different from Dolly Parton. Nettles boasts a deep, rich vocal tone that contrasts with Parton’s higher range. However, this 2016 does sound like something Dolly Parton would produce. That’s because she actually wrote it! Parton wrote “Circle Of Love” and gave it to singer Jennifer Nettles for the latter’s 2016 holiday album, To Celebrate Christmas. The song was also used for Parton’s NBC Christmas special, Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love.

“To Daddy” by Emmylou Harris

Diehard fans of Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton would probably say I’m crazy for thinking they sound similar. However, both powerhouse country crooners have a similar vocal range and style, at least to me. And “To Daddy” really does sound like something Parton would record. And that’s because, yet again, she wrote it! Dolly Parton gave this song to Harris in 1977 for her album Quarter Moon In A Ten Cent Town. The song ended up being a hit, peaking at No. 3 on the Hot Country Songs Chart. Parton would later release her own version of “To Daddy” in 1995, though she recorded it in 1976.

