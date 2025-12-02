On This Day in 1957, a Radio DJ Was Fired After Playing Elvis Presley’s Version of a Beloved Christmas Classic

On this day (December 2) in 1957, Al Priddy, a DJ at the Portland, Oregon-based radio station KEX, was fired after playing the Elvis Presley version of “White Christmas.” Priddy later got his job back after public outcry.

The first public performance of the Irving Berlin-penned “White Christmas” was on Christmas Day in 1941. Bing Crosby sang it on his NBC radio show, The Kraft Music Hall. It quickly became the first successful secular Christmas song. Today, Crosby’s version remains one of the best-selling singles in the world. Countless artists have covered the song, putting their spin on the cozy, nostalgic holiday classic.

In October 1957, Presley released Elvis’ Christmas Album. The LP included multiple holiday classics, including “White Christmas.” His version of the already-beloved song quickly became popular among fans. However, the “Blue Suede Shoes” singer was still divisive, with many believing he and other rock and rollers were contributing to the downfall of Western society. As a result, his rendition of the Yuletide classic became controversial.

Al Priddy Fired for Playing an Elvis Presley Song

According to The Notorious Meddler, Elvis Presley didn’t look to Bing Crosby’s version of “White Christmas” for inspiration. Instead, he followed the lead of The Drifters, a group that made the holiday classic an R&B hit in 1954 and 1955. However, due to musical segregation, their version caused no controversy because it only received airplay on stations that played “race records.”

Irving Berlin hated Presley’s version of the song. He called it a “profane parody” of his song. He went so far as to order his staff to call radio stations and demand the song be banned from airplay.

So, when Priddy chose to play Presley’s version of the song, it angered the station’s management. They claimed that the song was “not in the spirit we associate with Christmas.” They added that Presley’s cover “desecrates the spirit of Christmas and transgresses the composer’s intent.”

Priddy’s dismissal from KEX made national news. As a result, letters reportedly poured in, criticizing the station’s management. As a result, Priddy was back on the air two weeks later.

