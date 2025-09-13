3 Songs That Unlock Core Memories if You Grew up in the 1990s

If you grew up in the 1990s, you know that there are more than a few amazing songs from that era that bring back core memories in an instant. The following three tunes really do that for me, and you might just feel the same way. Let’s dive into just three super-memorable pop and rock songs from the 1990s that will unlock core memories from your childhood in an instant!

“Self Esteem” by The Offspring (1995)

I have to admit, I tested this one in real time while writing this particular list. And I was immediately blasted to the past. I haven’t listened to the punk rock classic “Self Esteem” by The Offspring in years. I’m quite glad I listened to it today.

This 1995 single comes straight from the band’s 1994 album Smash. That album is also essential re-listening if you were a little punk in the 90s. “Self Esteem” wasn’t that big of a hit in the US, surprisingly, but it did do quite well in the UK and a few European countries. If by chance you were a 90s kid living in Iceland or Norway, this No. 1 hit is probably one of the most nostalgic songs out there.

“Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia (1997)

Natalie Imbruglia was unfairly placed in one-hit-wonder territory when this particular adult contemporary track hit the airwaves in 1997. I don’t get how she didn’t become the next big pop star. Imbruglia’s cover of “Torn”, originally released by Preven back in the early 90s, was a smash hit upon its release in 1997.

This ultra-90s pop song made it to No. 1 on more than a few global charts, and Imbruglia never quite capitalized on the song’s success. Though, I’m certainly grateful for it. This song immediately transported me back to the late 1990s.

“Cannonball” by The Breeders (1993)

The Breeders just sound like the 90s to me. This alt-rock group scored quite a hit with “Cannonball” in 1993. If there are any songs out there from the 1990s that really bring back core memories for listeners, “Cannonball” by The Breeders is one of them.

This grunge-leaning indie pop track made it to No. 44 on the Hot 100 chart that year, and it has since become popular with newer, younger audiences nowadays. Well-deserved, I’d say.

Photo by Al Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images