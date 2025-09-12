3 Country Hits That Ruled the School Dance in the 1990s

Though not all school dances feature country music, several songs are so universal that even those who hate the genre acknowledge them. In the 1990s, there was no shortage of country songs that seemed tailor-made for a school dance. Below, find three ballads that are perfect for grabbing someone special and hitting the dance floor. These songs may be cheesy by today’s standards, but they were endearing floor-fillers once.

“Amazed” (Lonestar)

There’s nothing more 1990s country than a power ballad. That is the overly sentimental mush the world is in desperate need of today. Lonestar delivered perhaps the best power ballad of the decade with “Amazed.”

I don’t know how you do what you do / I’m so in love with you / It just keeps gettin’ better, the band sings in perfect harmony. Not all love songs have to be uber specific; sometimes simplicity is key. This band keeps the chorus to this ballad straightforward, which makes it all the more emotional. Sometimes we’re so blown away by the ones that we love that there is really no other word for how we feel, but “Amazed.”

“I Swear” (John Michael Montgomery)

If you were brave enough to ask someone to dance in school, you couldn’t get a much better song to help set the mood than John Michael Montgomery’s 1990s country hit, “I Swear.” This song has just the right rhythm for holding someone close while on the dance floor.

I swear, by the moon and the stars in the sky / I’ll be there, are the words we all wish someone would say to us. Though these lyrics might be a little too devoted for a high school, it no doubt has made many young couples dream of the future they might have.

“When You Say Nothing at All” (Alison Krauss)

Though Alison Krauss isn’t the only artist to release “When You Say Nothing at All,” her version tops the list. Krauss’ soothing vocals hypnotize the listener. It’s hard to miss even a single word while this bluegrass giant is behind the microphone.

The tempo of this song is perfect for a turn around the dance floor. No doubt many school dances (especially down south) have included this on their DJ set. This one was for the couples who saw themselves as endgame.

