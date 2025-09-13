4 Classic Rock Songs You’ll Identify With if You Were Born Before 1980

Were you born in the 1970s, or at the very least, before the year 1980 rolled around? There are so many amazing classic rock songs that hit the airwaves before 1980 that would transport any listener who grew up before that year back in time. Let’s look at just a handful of classic rock songs that will resonate with any 70s kid!

Videos by American Songwriter

“American Girl” by Tom Petty (1977)

Ah, a classic. “American Girl” by Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers might just be their most well-known song. And it’s a power pop heartland rock delight that still resonates with listeners today. In fact, I’d be bold enough to say that this particular song will send any 70s kid back in time with one thorough listen. It’s one of the most signature songs of the 1970s, and few would disagree with that.

“Baba O’Riley” by The Who (1971)

Were you a teenager in the early 1970s? “Baba O’Riley” by The Who was probably playing on rotation in your bedroom, then. This hard rock song has really stood the test of time, but back in the day, it was an anthem for an entire generation of burnt-out (and strung-out) teens who struggled to feel understood.

“Born To Run” by Bruce Springsteen (1975)

Is there a better anthem out there about being young and wild? “Born To Run” by Bruce Springsteen is arguably the Boss’ most famous song, and it’s still considered a classic for a reason. I bet if you were a teen in the 1970s, this song really resonated with you.

“School’s Out” by Alice Cooper (1972)

The godfather of shock rock himself said that he wanted to capture the feeling of a child’s favorite time of the day with this song, and he definitely did that with this anthem for the last day of the school year. If you were a kid in the early 1970s, “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper could have very well been your favorite song the day before summer break started. It’s one of the best classic rock songs from before the year 1980 dropped, and even if you were an adult in 1972, you might just know this one by heart.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns