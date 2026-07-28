3 Songs That Used the Korg M1: The Synthesizer That Gave 90s Dance Music an Edge

In 1988, the Japanese company Korg produced the first Korg M1 synthesizer, an instrument whose presets would be used in lots of house music in the early 90s. From Madonna to SNAP!, here are a few songs from the decade that used the Korg M1, the ultimate dance music synthesizer.

“Vogue” by Madonna

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The idea for Madonna’s 1990 hit “Vogue” actually came from her best friend, Debi Mazar, who noticed how gay men would often “strike a pose” while they were out clubbing. According to Madonnapedia, the last two chorus lines use piano chords from the Korg M1.

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“Show Me Love” by Robin S.

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Released in October of 1990, “Show Me Love” is Robin S.’s biggest hit, and a song that truly helped introduce house music to a wider audience. An organ sound from the Korg M1 is used as a bassline on this song.

Apparently, the melody of this song was conjured up by a demo singer named Andrea Martin. She contributed to the track vocally and melodically, only after doubling her initial demo price.

“My biggest mistake was not knowing that all the time as a demo singer, that I was actually writing the records,” she explained to an ASCAP panel in 2011. “I was just getting a little check, then hearing it on the radio making a big check.”

“Rhythm Is A Dancer” by SNAP!

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“Rhythm Is A Dancer” was huge in 1992. The song made the top five on the US Billboard Hot 100, and also did well internationally. Plus, it went No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. Some of the piano on this song was created using the Korg M1.

Thea Austin, who sings this song, talked to James Arena about what makes this song so special. “I believe ‘Rhythm Is a Dancer’ resonates so powerfully because it is spiritually and creatively blessed,” he shared. “The producers and I had amazing energy and great intent in our creative process. The melodies are hypnotic and make people feel good, like a nursery rhyme that people gravitate towards. The music is so unique in that there was and is no other song that sounds like ‘Rhythm Is a Dancer’. To me, it was a perfect marriage of music and voice…”

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