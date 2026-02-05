3 Songs That You Can’t Fully Understand Through Listening to Them—These Tracks Need Extra Context

Songwriting can be a fickle thing. Sometimes you set out to write one song, and something completely different comes out. Or you write something you think is hyperspecific, and the audience has an entirely different interpretation. At any rate, songs can rarely (and are rarely) taken at face value. The three songs below all have agreed-upon meanings among the audience, but with a little added context about how they were made, a completely new interpretation emerges.

“Love Song” (Sara Bareilles)

After the release of Sara Bareilles‘ “Love Song” in 2007, it quickly became understood as a breakup anthem. The lyrics were interpreted in only one way by most listeners. The reality is, though, this song wasn’t about a breakup at all, and instead a tiff Bareilles had with her record label. It’s impossible to glean that meaning from just listening to the song alone. At face value, this song is pointed at a romantic attachment, like so many others in the pop world.

Although the hidden meaning of “Love Song” is better known today, it came as a shock to many as the truth emerged over the years. Bareilles was refusing to give in to her label’s demands of a mushy-gushy, top 40 fodder love song. Instead, she put all her frustrations into a song she didn’t think they would want. Ironically, this song became her most popular effort, earning high chart standing.

“The Great Compromise” (John Prine)

If you didn’t know anything about John Prine or his viewpoints, you’d have a hard time uncovering the true meaning behind “The Great Compromise.”

This ballad is one of the most covertly written protest songs in history. Prine, a veteran and musician, wrote this track to air his grievances with the American government. To make things more interesting, he likened America to an unpredictable woman who hops into foreign affairs and spends his hard earned cash on frivolities. You need to know Prine and his life outside of music to really get a grip on this ballad. If you’re lacking that information, this seems like an oddly specific, forlorn love song.

“Closing Time” (Semisonic)

This song has two meanings, confirmed by Semisonic. The first is obvious. This is a song about the last call at a bar. The visual lyrics clearly convey that interpretation. Hidden underneath the obvious is something much deeper, informed by lead singer Dan Wilson’s real life.

While writing this alt-rock classic, Wilson’s wife was pregnant. He used this metaphor of a bar closing to represent birth and the way we are all quickly exposed to life. If you didn’t know Wilson’s intent for this song, you’d have no way of knowing that alternative meaning from the lyrics alone.

