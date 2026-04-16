3 Songs To Learn if You Want To Start a Heavy Metal Band

Humans are pattern-seeking animals. We make sense of the world by identifying and processing information and movement. Which is also what bands do. Most musicians begin by learning existing songs. Through repetition, we notice how others arrange chords, riffs, grooves, lyrics, and melodies. So if you want to start a heavy metal band, here are three bangers you’ll want to attempt—preferably loudly—in the garage.

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“Paranoid” by Black Sabbath

There are many reasons to begin with Black Sabbath. First, the Birmingham doom quartet helped pioneer heavy metal. Then there’s Tony Iommi. You’ll need great riffs to become a great metal band, so you may as well learn from the best. “Paranoid” is one of the most memorable guitar riffs of all time, but it’s a lesson in simplicity. The rhythm section of Geezer Butler and Bill Ward adds swing to Iommi’s gloomy blues, but we wouldn’t even know the name Black Sabbath if it weren’t for Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness sings about the occult and, well, darkness, with a fondness for The Beatles.

“Ace Of Spades” by Motörhead

Slow and grinding grooves make for great metal tunes. But occasionally, you’ll want to speed things up a bit. Or a lot. Motörhead’s kind of British heavy metal paved the way for thrash legends like Metallica. “Ace Of Spades”, one of the band’s signature tracks, features a guitarist aptly named “Fast” Eddie Clark. And the drummer is called “Philthy Animal”, while Motörhead’s leader, Lemmy Kilmister, played a Rickenbacker through giant stacks of amps. Be sure to soundproof the garage; there’s really no way to do this quietly, nor should you try. And check out the umlaut in Motörhead’s band name. Gothic, tough, and perfect on the black T-shirt you’ll want to sell at the merch table.

“Run To The Hills” by Iron Maiden

Most iconic heavy metal bands also have great artwork. And few are more recognizable or profitable than Iron Maiden. But it takes more than a logo or scary mascot. You need the tunes. Iron Maiden combines galloping riffs with vivid lyrics and pop melodies. Singer Bruce Dickinson delivers the hooks in an operatic vocal style. He’s also a pilot who’s competed in fencing tournaments. Which brings us to another lesson: adding a non-music skill to your resume is a classic metal move. But don’t bother with a hobby until you learn “Run To The Hills” and study how to write an anthem.

Photo by Midori Tsukagoshi/Shinko Music/Getty Images