3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Secretly Changed Music Forever

In life, you get a few chances to see the world change. Sure, every day is filled with ups and downs, new experiences and incredible wonders. But when you get down to it, there are only a few occasions when you see things really shift.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three occasions from back in the day when music became something new. Some songs just change culture’s trajectory. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s that secretly chanted music forever.

“99 Luftballons” by Nena from ‘Nena’ (1983)

Some songs change the world with their melodies and musicianship, other songs help to change the world through politics and influence. And “99 Luftballons” by Nena falls into the latter category, to be sure. Indeed, the track, which was inspired by a balloon simply floating away, soon traveled the globe itself. Though its lyrics are in German, its anti-war message of unity and connectivity despite division helped to foster change. And when the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, many had this song in their heads.

“Whip It” by Devo from ‘Freedom Of Choice’ (1980)

Truly, when you think about it, there is life before Devo and life after. If you grew up in the 1980s or 1990s, you knew and loved Devo. The band’s Mark Mothersbaugh did scoring work for Saturday morning shows like Pee-wee’s Playhouse and Rugrats. But more than that, Devo itself wrote and released hit songs that changed culture. Were they people or aliens? Was their music comprised of melodies or computer programming? Well, none of it mattered. Because Devo was Devo. And they were essential.

“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin from ‘Simple Pleasures’ (1988)

In life, you need a few things to go your way. One of those things is to get a song you can rely on to make you happy. Enter: “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin from his 1988 LP, Simple Pleasures. Let’s all just take a moment to say thank you to McFerrin. There is no other track that can put a childlike smile on your face better than this one. You’re giddy, floating light as a feather all of a sudden. That’s life- and world-changing.

Photo credit: Robert Matheu

