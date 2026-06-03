3 Songs To Make You Fall in Love With George Harrison, if You’re Not Already

If George Harrison isn’t your favorite Beatle, you’ll likely want to rethink that after hearing the three songs below. These stunning Harrison offerings rival anything his bandmates have written. Moreover, they stand singular in classic rock history. If you want to be more acquainted with what Harrison had to offer, revisit these compelling tracks. They will make you fall in love with the “quietest” Beatle.

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“For You Blue”

When many of us think of George Harrison, we think of solemn, often mystical, slow songs, but that’s not all that his songwriting encompassed. For a taste of his more playful side, check out “For You Blue.” This upbeat song, taken from Let It Be, isn’t something many would attribute to Harrison. Nevertheless, this is an offering from the “quiet” Beatle.

“I want you in the morning, girl, I love you / I want you at the moment, I feel blue / I’m living every moment, girl, for you,” the lyrics read. This is not only one of Harrison’s most fun tracks, but one of The Beatles’ most touching love songs.

“If I Needed Someone”

“If I Needed Someone” speaks to Harrison’s development as a songwriter. This track is largely recognized as one of his first, fully fledged album cuts. This song stood tall against anything John Lennon or Paul McCartney delivered on this album.

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“If I needed someone to love / You’re the one that I’d be thinking of / If I needed someone,” the lyrics read. While some of Harrison’s latter efforts with The Beatles were distinctive from songs written by his bandmates, “If I Needed Someone” proved Harrison’s ability to match and measure up to the Lennon-McCartney partnership.

“Your Love Is Forever”

Harrison always had a knack for exploring spirituality and transcendent emotions. He does so superbly on “Your Love Is Forever.” “I feel it, and my heart knows you’re the one / The guiding light in all your love shines on / The only lover worth it all / Your love is forever,” the lyrics read, as Harrison combines his spirituality with romance.

This is the kind of song no one, but Harrison, could have delivered. It’s heady but nonetheless soothing. Harrison imbued his spirituality into all of his songs, and you can feel the effects of that here.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)