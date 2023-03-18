3 Songs You Didn’t Know Ariana Grande Wrote For Other Artists

Ariana Grande is one of the world’s biggest pop stars, not only singing her hits but writing them too. In addition to co-penning her own massive songs like “Thank U, Next,” “7 Rings,” “No Tears Left to Cry,” “Breathin,'” “Problem” and more, Grande’s name also appears on songs recorded by her peers that range in genre. Take a look at three songs you didn’t know Grande wrote for other artists.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Ice Cream” by Blackpink

Written by Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Tommy Brown, Victoria Monet, Bekuh Boom, 24, and Teddy Steven Franks

K-Pop supergroup Blackpink piqued fans’ interest in July 2020 when their record label, YG Entertainment, teased a new song with a special collaborator, the fans trending the hashtag #AriPink in anticipation that it was with Ariana Grande. While Grande doesn’t sing on the track, she did confirm that she contributed to the song’s composition which features Selena Gomez.

“[Proud] of the squad, and so proud of this!” Grande wrote on Instagram Stories about “Ice Cream” in August 2020, according to The Jakarta Post. “So much love for this team and these ladies!” “Ice Cream” became a worldwide hit, reaching No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 in Blackpink’s native South Korea on the K-pop Hot 100 chart.

2. “My Favorite Part” by Mac Miller

Written by Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, and Tyrone Johnson

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller were no strangers to collaboration when they teamed up on “My Favorite Part.” The song was written prior to Miller and Grande becoming a couple, but they had already started dating in 2016 when it was released as the third single off Miller’s album, The Divine Feminine. “My Favorite Part” finds the late rapper showing off his vocal chops, with Grande as a guest vocalist on the bridge and final chorus.

The former couple also collaborated on Grande’s 2013 single “The Way” and a remix of her hit “Into You” in 2016. Miller passed away in 2018 at the age of 26 from an accidental drug overdose.

3. “Not Afraid of Love” (Skylar Stecker)

Written by Ariana Grande, Tim James and Antonina Amato

Before becoming a global superstar, Ariana Grande was an actress who got her big break as one of the stars of the Nickelodeon show, Victorious. Fellow actress and singer Skylar Stecker, who’s appeared on Austin & Ally and Super Fun Night, cut a song co-written by Grande, “Not Afraid of Love.” The lyrics are wrapped around an earworm pop melody as Stecker croons oh no, baby not this way/Oh no, but I’m not afraid of love. The song was featured on Stecker’s debut studio album, This is Me, which was released in 2015.

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

