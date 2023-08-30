3 Songs You Didn’t Know Colbie Caillat Wrote For Other Artists

Colbie Caillat is truly a master of her craft. As the daughter of legendary producer Ken Caillat (who co-produced Fleetwood Mac’s iconic Rumours), Caillat was born with songwriting in her blood. She’s proven this throughout her 15-year career when she introduced herself with “Bubbly,” which paved the way for a glowing catalog of tranquil acoustic numbers. Along the way, she’s also penned gems for other artists ranging from country-turned-pop superstar Taylor Swift to the soulful Brian McKnight. Check out three songs you didn’t know Caillat wrote for other artists.

1. “Breathe” by Taylor Swift ft. Colbie Caillat

Written by Taylor Swift and Colbie Caillat

Before they were collaborators, Taylor Swift was a fan of Colbie Caillat’s, so much so that she asked her to write a song together. In 2008, that dream became reality when they teamed up to write “Breathe” which was featured on Swift’s Grammy decorated Fearless in 2008. The song was inspired by the dissolution of a friendship Swift was experiencing at the time, with Caillat also providing background vocals on the track.

2. “Chasing the Sun” by Hilary Duff

Written by Colbie Caillat, Jason Reeves, and Toby Gad

Caillat teamed up with her longtime collaborator Jason Reeves, along with Toby Gad, to pen “Chasing the Sun” for actress and singer Hilary Duff. The track marked a new era for Duff, as it was her first single after signing a record deal with RCA Records in 2014. The song reflects the sunny demeanor that’s a trademark of many Caillat-penned songs. “‘Chasing The Sun’ is a light and fun summer song that I hope helps people to feel a little more carefree,” Duff said in a statement at the time.

3. “More Than Words” by Brian McKnight

Written by Brian McKnight and Colbie Caillat

Caillat proved she’s a versatile songwriter when she teamed up with Brian McKnight to pen the title track of his 2013 album, More Than Words. The R&B song is built on a foundation of romantic proclamations like, And I know just what to say / It will be the sweetest thing you ever heard / And despite of all the things I wanna do to you / This time, I’m gonna be more than words. “We met on a plane,” McKnight explained of how he and Caillat ended up working together. “I asked if we could make music together and exchanged numbers.”

