Neil Peart’s Sister Discusses the Rush Drummer’s Tragic Passing

On January 7, 2020, beloved Rush drummer Neil Peart passed away at the age of 67 from brain cancer. While a guest on the YouTube talk show Etcetera With Kelly Barrett recently, the late drummer’s sister, Nancy Peart Burkholder, discussed the tragic experience of losing her her brother and the toll it took on her family.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We had three and a half years to prepare, so we knew it was coming. And then once it happened, we had that week of radio silence where we couldn’t tell anybody,” Nancy said. “And then we got — I think we had 10 minutes’ notice before it was going live to the world.

[RELATED: The Storybook Meaning Behind Rush’s “Tom Sawyer”]

“So we had 10 minutes to tell everyone that we hadn’t told in three and a half years that, ‘Sorry, we lied. Everything’s not okay,’” Nancy added. “So, yeah, it was a really hard. That week was the hardest week that we went through because we knew and couldn’t share it.”

Neil Peart died in his Santa Monica home of glioblastoma, a fast-growing brain tumor. Peart was diagnosed with cancer in August 2016 and was only given 12 to 18 months to live, but Peart’s battle lasted for over three years. While Peart’s friends and family tried to keep the seriousness of his condition away from the public, his bandmates publicly announced his passing three days following Peart’s death,

During the interview, Nancy revealed that music fans were quick to give their condolences to the legendary rocker online. “Oh, our messages were blowing up. My daughter finally turned her phone off. She’s also a musician,” Nancy said. “She’s in the [music] world. And she actually wrote a song that week called ‘Radio Silence’ because we were under radio silence. It played at ‘A Night for Neil’ [memorial event which was held in October 2022 at Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada]. It was incredible.

“So, yeah, it was a very surreal week. But that 10 minutes was, like… I can’t even remember who I called in that 10 minutes. Everybody I knew, well, I had to message them all at once, ’cause we knew we had 10 minutes,” Nancy continued. “And then just as one of my best friends got my message, it was on the radio. And then all of them, of course, were getting called because their families all know the connection and that — the same thing — had 45 years with him, technically. So, yeah, it was a shock that went around the world, that’s for sure.”

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images