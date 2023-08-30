5 Tracks That Embody the Electronic Sound of the 1980s

Music in the 1980s was defined by electronic melodies that gave the decade a distinct flair that is often replicated, yet unmatched. With artists from all over the world contributing to the sound of the ’80s, it helped influence a new wave of American music that couldn’t exist in another time frame. Below, we look at five songs across the ’80s that embodied the electronic sound.

1. “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley

When thinking of ’80s music, it’s hard not for Rick Astley to come to mind. The English singer came in with a bang when he dropped “Never Gonna Give You Up” as his debut single in 1987. Right from the opening notes, the song sounds straight out of the ’80s with its cinematic, disco-esque melody.

Writers and producers Mike Stock, Matt Aitken, and Pete Waterman used a Yamaha digital synthesizer and a drum machine known as the Lin 9000 to create the song’s unforgettable melody. Astley’s funky, electronic-infused number was a hit heard around the world, reaching No. 1 in multiple countries including the Billboard Hot 100.

2. “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics

The Eurythmics were among the British new wave acts to make a lasting impression on American music in the 1980s. Relying heavily on synthesizers, the duo of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart introduced an eclectic sound with “Sweet Dreams” in 1983. In fact, the song’s melody came from the sound of two dueling synthesizers.

A computer-based drum machine known as the Movement Drum System, a Roland SH-101 synthesizer, and the Oberheim DX are among the equipment used to make the electronic track that served as the duo’s breakout hit and one of their many songs that stands the test of time.

3. “Hungry Like the Wolf” by Duran Duran

Duran Duran was one of the forebearers of contemporary ’80s music. They demonstrated this with their 1982 single, “Hungry Like the Wolf.” The song called on modern production technology at the time like the Jupiter-8 keyboard and 808 drum machines. “That track came from fiddling with the new technology that was starting to come in,” guitarist and co-writer Andy Taylor explained to Blender. The synth-rocker hit No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and No. 3 on the Hot 100, standing the test of time not only as one of the songs that defined the ’80s but Duran Duran’s entire catalog.

4. “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper

Melodically speaking, Cyndi Lauper’s smash debut single on a major label, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” is one of the most lively tracks to come out of the 1980s. The sound of an electronic wave greets the listener’s ear at the start of the song, setting the tone for the remaining four minutes. Like many dance songs of the ’80s, “Girls” utilizes LinnDrum and Oberheim DX machines and digital synthesizers. The song was a worldwide hit and is a trademark of Lauper’s musical legacy.

5. “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie

David Bowie is one of the most influential artists of the 1980s. “Let’s Dance” is one of his many hits that supports this claim. The instantly catchy song is built on a foundation of electronic music that only the ’80s could supply. Written solely by Bowie and produced by Bowie and Nile Rodgers, the singer utilized a full band to make the song’s iconic sound. Blending musicianship with new-age technology, Bowie and team incorporated a bass synthesizer and reverb to craft a sound all his own.

