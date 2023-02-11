Country queen Jessi Colter made a name for herself as an outlaw, working in tandem with the likes of Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Tompall Glaser to create a musical movement. She held her own alongside her rough-and-tumble peers, coming out on top as a no-frills powerhouse of a country artist.

Before the outlaw country movement of the 1970s was in full swing, she was writing songs for various acts. Here are 3 songs you didn’t know Jessi Colter wrote for other artists.

1. “Cry Softly” – Anita Carter

Written by Jessi Colter

He was the first to make you see / What lovin’ a man to woman could be / His love lifted you so high / And then he left you down, plays Colter’s softly loping tune, “Cry Softly.”

The song was originally credited to Mirriam Eddy, Colter’s married name under which she pursued her early songwriting career. “Cry Softly” was first recorded in 1969 by Anita Carter of The Carter Sisters fame. Colter would record her own version a few months later in early 1970. It would appear on her debut album, A Country Star Is Born.

2. “I’m Blue” – Hank Locklin

Written by Jessi Colter)

I’m blue / So blue / We’re through / I lost my baby, sorrowfully lilts Colter’s “I’m Blue.”

The tune was first recorded in 1965 by country singer Hank Locklin, but the song didn’t see nearly the success it did until it was covered a few months later by famed pop singer-songwriter Lee Hazelwood.

3. “I Think It’s Time She Learned” – Waylon Jennings

Written by Jessi Colter and Waylon Jennings

I think it’s time she learned / Love can’t live when love is not returned / She thought that I would always stand by / But she’s been wrong and I think it’s time she learned, waltzes the chorus of “I Think It’s Time She Learned.”

Still credited to Mirriam Eddy, Colter co-wrote the tune with her husband, country icon Waylon Jennings. It was recorded by Jennings in 1972 and was featured on his album Ladies Love Outlaws.

