John Stamos to Join Beach Boys Cruise

Actor and musician John Stamos, known largely for his role as Uncle Jesse on the family sit-com Full House, is set to join the Beach Boys on the group’s upcoming cruise.

Stamos, a longtime friend of Beach Boy Mike Love, is also a singer and musician. Next up? The Beach Boys Good Vibrations Cruise.

The voyage will span March 3-8 this year and travel from Miami, Florida to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico aboard Norwegian Pearl. Fans who wish to book a spot on the ship can visit HERE.

Stamos, who is also reportedly working on a new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, will be offering a meet and greet and photo opp on board for anyone who pre-orders the book.

Stamos, who has performed with the band previously and released the song “This Too Shall Pass,” with the band during the 2020 pandemic, is one of several special guests on the cruise.

According to the press release, “The Beach Boys Good Vibrations Cruise will feature live music from sunup to sundown, across several stages and settings throughout the ship, including two unique shows from The Beach Boys and performances by a spectacular selection of legendary guests, including a special sail away set from The Isley Brothers and open sea concerts from The Temptations, The Righteous Brothers, Mark McGrath, RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles, Jimmy Webb, Katrina (from Katrina and the Waves), Maggie Rose, Kris Allen, The Surfrajettes, Morgan James, and The Neon Queen – Tribute To ABBA.

The Cruise Lineup:

The Beach Boys (Two Unique Shows)

The Isley Brothers (Special Sailaway Set)

The Temptations

The Righteous Brothers

﻿Special Guests:

Mark McGrath

John Stamos

RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles

Jimmy Webb

Katrina (from Katrina and the Waves)

Maggie Rose

Kris Allen

The Surfrajettes

Morgan James

The Neon Queen – Tribute To ABBA

Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images