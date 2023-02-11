Elvis Costello Honors the Late Burt Bacharach During New York Show

A longtime Burt Bacharach collaborator, Elvis Costello paid tribute to the composer during the first performance of his 10-night residency at the Gramercy Theater in New York City.

“A really great man left us yesterday,” he said to the crowd at the Feb. 9 show. “And people say when somebody reaches a great age, they say, ‘Well, it was a good ending.’ Yeah, it’s never time to say goodbye to somebody if you love them and I’m not ashamed to say I did love this man and for everything he gave, Mr. Burt Bacharach.”

Costello then honored Bacharach with a performance of “Baby, It’s You,” the 1961 single the late composer co-wrote for the Shirelles, as well as the 1963 Dionne Warwick hit, “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” that Bacharach co-wrote alongside lyricist Hal David.

Watch Costello’s heartfelt tribute below.

Before Bacharach’s passing on Feb. 8, the two songwriters announced the release of a box set, The Songs of Bacharach & Costello, that would feature a collection of their collaborations throughout the years. Available on March 3, the 4-LP set will also showcase 19 previously unreleased recordings.

The pair worked together for the first time on the 1998 joint album, Painted From Memory. The project won Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for the track “I Still Have That Other Girl” at the Grammy Awards that year. In the video below, watch the pair perform the song together on Letterman ahead of their Grammy win.

Tributes to Bacharach have poured in since news of his passing. Legendary vocalist Dionne Warwick, who worked closely with the composer throughout her career shared, “Burt’s transition is like losing a family member. These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner.”

Bacharach penned some of Warwick’s signature hits, like “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” “Promises, Promises,” “Alfie,” and more. “On the lighter side,” she continued in her statement, “we laughed a lot and had our run-ins but always found a way to let each other know our family-like roots were the most important part of our relationship. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family letting them know he is now peacefully resting and I, too, will miss him.”

