3 Songs You Didn’t Know Jimmy Page Wrote Solo for Led Zeppelin

At the center of popular music today, along with genres like country and hip-hop, is classic rock. And at the center of classic rock is the British-born band Led Zeppelin. At the center of Led Zeppelin is guitarist Jimmy Page. The iconic six-string player is known for co-writing songs like “Stairway to Heaven” and “Whole Lotta Love.”

But while many of the band’s hits were collaborative efforts, whether that be with Page and lead singer Robert Plant or with the entire four-piece collective, there are some songs that Page wrote for Led Zeppelin by himself. Some are of the band’s most beloved tunes.

So, for those fans who may be unaware of Page’s solo contributions to the classic rock outfit, let’s dive in below. These are 3 songs you likely didn’t know Jimmy Page wrote solo for Led Zeppelin.

1. “Tangerine”

Written by Jimmy Page

Released in 1970 on Led Zeppelin’s third LP, Led Zeppelin III, this acoustic-driven song is all about love, passion, and loss. Its intro is one of the most famous musical movements from the band and the song features lead singer Robert Plant lamenting the loss of beauty. “Tangerine” was actually recorded a few years earlier with Page’s prior band, the Yardbirds. Then, it was titled “Knowing That I’m Losing You.” It was also released in 2017 on the album, Yardbirds ’68, which was produced by Page, though the Yardbirds lead singer, Keith Relf’s, vocals were left off.

Measuring a summer’s day, I only find it slips away to grey

The hours, they bring me pain

Tangerine, Tangerine, living reflection from a dream

I was her love, she was my queen, and now a thousand years between

2. “Black Mountain Side”

Written by Jimmy Page

The instrumental song, “Black Mountain Side,” was released in 1969 on the Led Zeppelin self-titled debut LP. It is also an unaccredited adaptation of Scottish guitar player Bert Janschs’ arrangement of the traditional folk song, “Down by Blackwaterside.” The Led Zeppelin version features Page playing an intricate acoustic arrangement and the song also features psychedelic, almost Indian-style percussion. Today, it’s a famous offering from Led Zeppelin and its talented guitar player.

3. “Bron-yr-Aur”

Written by Jimmy Page

This two-minute acoustic-driven instrumental song, “Bron-yr-Aur,” was released on the 1975 Led Zeppelin album, Physical Graffiti. Its title was inspired by the Welsch cabin where the band stayed in 1970 as they wrote songs for albums like Led Zeppelin III and Led Zeppelin IV. Though Physical Graffiti was released in 1975, this acoustic instrumental was recorded in 1970 and saved for use until then.

