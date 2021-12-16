Top 12 Led Zeppelin Songs

This is no easy task. To compile any greatest hits list with Led Zeppelin songs, one could just list their first five records in order and be done with it, finishing with an all-time playlist. But that’s no fun. Let’s get surgical and cut that list down, shall we?

Led Zeppelin, which released its first self-titled album in 1969, formed the year before in London, England. Comprised of vocalist Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, drummer John Bonham, and bassist John Paul Jones, the quartet rose to prominence and has stayed there relatively unscathed ever since.

Entire radio stations have blocks of songs dedicated to the band, even today, more than five decades since the group formed. And, more recently, Plant has undergone a bit of a career renaissance after partnering with Alison Krauss.

But now, let’s get to the songs

12. “D’yer Mak’er”

11. “Immigrant Song”

10. “Whole Lotta Love”

9. “Kashmir”

8. “Black Dog”

7. “Since I’ve Been Loving You”

6. “Ramble On”

5. “All Of My Love”

4. “Stairway To Heaven”

3. “Over The Hills And Far Away”

2. “When The Levee Breaks”

1. “Going To California”

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images