3 Songs You Didn’t Know Kane Brown Wrote For Other Artists

Kane Brown is one of the biggest names working in country music today. Brown got his start as a teenager recording cover videos in his bedroom that then turned him into a viral star. After signing a record deal with Sony Music Nashville, Brown started putting a voice to his own stories and channeling them into his songs, many of which have turned into massive hits like “Good as You,” “Lose It,” “Homesick” and many others.

Videos by American Songwriter

When he’s not writing his own hits, Brown is in the writing room penning tracks recorded by his peers. Below, we look at three songs you didn’t know were written by Kane Brown.

1. “I Love My Country” by Florida Georgia Line

Written by Kane Brown, Ernest, Corey Crowder, Chase McGill, Charlie Handsome, and Will Weatherly

Florida Georgia Line offered up a patriotic statement when they released “I Love My Country” as the lead single off of what would be their final album, Life Rolls On, in 2020. With references to deer stands, woods and water, canned beer, and bottled liquor, FGL raises a glass to all things country in this jovial track.

Brown and FGL go way back, as the now-defunct duo brought Kane Brown out on his first tour when he was one of their opening acts on the 2016 Dig Your Roots Tour. “They took a big chance on me and I’ll appreciate it for the rest of my career,” Brown said in a 2020 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

2. “Want Me Back” by Lindsay Ell

Written by Kane Brown, Lindsay Ell, Matt McGinn, and Lindsay Rimes

Though Kane Brown has been topping the charts for a steady five years, he scored his first outside cut as a songwriter when Lindsay Ell released “Want Me Back” as the second single off her deeply personal album, Heart Theory, in 2020.

The ear-friendly song finds Ell in the position of rejecting an ex who comes crawling back for a second chance, standing firm in the fact that she’s moved on. I’m the best you ever had / And I’m always gonna be, so / If I were you / I’d want me back too, she sings confidently in the chorus. The song hit No. 1 in Ell’s native Canada and reached the top 40 in the U.S. on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

“I think Lindsay is an awesome artist,” Brown praised of Ell at the time of the song’s release. “I was excited and grateful to be part of the song and I’m so glad she’s my first outside cut as a writer.”

3. “Move On” by Steve Aoki ft. Kane Brown and Ricky Retro

Written by Kane Brown, Steve Aoki, Jesse Frasure, Matt McGinn, Jonathan Moore

Kane Brown has been pushing sonic boundaries since he stepped onto the country scene in 2015, and “Move On” is no exception. The country superstar teamed up with legendary DJ and producer Aoki to co-write the song that he’s also a featured guest on. “Move On” is one of the many collaborative tracks on Aoki’s 2022 album, HiROQUEST: Genesis.

“The drop is fire, Aoki described on the IMPAULSIVE PODCAST in 2022, calling Brown a “good friend.” “I could imagine some crazy country sort of swinging dance to this shit.” HiROQUEST reached No. 4 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

