These 3 Early Florida Georgia Line Hits Make Us Hope for a Reunion Tour

In 2022, Florida Georgia Line members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley shocked fans by announcing that they were splitting up. At the time, they were both planning to work on solo projects. Both men did indeed release their own music, but fans have been clamoring for more music together. After not speaking for a couple of years, Hubbard and Kelley recently went on a hike together. The reunion began sparking rumors of a reunion.

Videos by American Songwriter

While it remains to be seen whether there will be more FGL music together or not, these three early Florida Georgia Line hits have us hoping that a reunion tour is in their future.

“Cruise”

Not only is “Cruise” the first song Florida Georgia Line ever released, but it remains one of their biggest hits. Written by Hubbard and Kelley, along with Joey Moi, Chase Rice, and Jesse Rice, “Cruise” appears on their freshman Here’s To The Good Times project.

“Cruise” says, ““Baby you’re a song / You make me wanna roll my windows down and cruise / Down a back road blowin’ stop signs through the middle / Every little farm town with you / In this brand new Chevy with a lift kit / Would look a hell lot better with you up in it / So baby you’re a song / You make me wanna roll my windows down and cruise.”

It was Kelley who had the idea for “Cruise”, although he likely never imagined the song would become such a massive hit.

“I just whipped out, ‘Baby you like a song, make me wanna roll my windows down and cruise,’” Kelley recalls to Billboard. “And we kind of rolled with that, wrote the chorus really quick, filled in the verses.”

“This Is How We Roll”

Out in 2014 as the final single from This Is How We Roll, Luke Bryan joins FFL for the track. Written by the FGL members, plus Bryan and Cole Swindell, “This Is How We Roll” became a multi-platinum, multi-week No. 1 hit for FGL.

The song says, “This is how we roll / We hangin’ ’round, singin’ out everything on the radio / We light it up with our hands up / This is how we roll, this is how we do / We burnin’ down the night, shootin’ bullets at the moon / Baby, this is how we roll.”

“May We All”

Florida Georgia Line flipped the script with “May We All”. Written by Rodney Clawson and Jamie Moore, the two are joined by Tim McGraw for the song. “May We All” is a feel-good, inspirational tune that also became a big hit for the pair.

When Florida Georgia Line released “May We All” in 2016, they were known for partying songs. At the time, they had hits like “Get Your Shine On”, “Dirt”, “Sun Daze”, and more. But with “May We All”, they showed they also had another side, especially with the song’s message.

“May We All” says, “May we all do a little bit better than the first time / Learn a little somethin’ from the worst times / Get a little stronger from the hurt times / May we all get to have a chance to ride the fast one / Walk away wiser when we crashed one / Keep hopin’ that the best one is the last one / Yeah, you learn to fly, and if you can’t, then you just freefall.”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images