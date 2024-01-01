3 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists

While the 87-year-old Brownsville, Texas-born songwriter, performer and actor Kris Kristofferson is retired today from public life, that doesn’t mean his legacy and legend are any less significant. Indeed, even the country star Willie Nelson recently spoke out about Kristofferson and his impact.

Said Nelson, speaking on Kristofferson’s deserving resume of being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, “Now that Johnny [Cash] and I have been inducted, I want to give a plug for Waylon [Jennings], who played with Buddy Holly, and Kris [Kristofferson], who sang so many hits, to be inducted too.”

Well, to aid in that effort, we wanted to dive into three songs that Kristofferson wrote for some big name artists, songs he helped turn into classics. So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

1. “Please Don’t Tell Me How the Story Ends,” Bobby Bare

Written by Kris Kristofferson

This song, which Bobby Bare recorded for his 1971 record, Where Have All the Seasons Gone, was later cut by Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge for their LP, Natural Act. But it was Bare who sang the acoustic- and piano-driven ballad with his country croon first. Giving it a nonchalant, almost meandering feel, Bare sings the heartfelt poetic tune, offering,

This may be our last good night together

We may never pass this way again

Just let me enjoy it till it’s over or forever

Please don’t tell me how the story ends

See the way our shadows come together

Softer than your fingers on my skin

Someday these may be all we remember, of each other

Please don’t tell me how the story ends

2. “Good Morning John,” Waylon Jennings

Written by Kris Kristofferson

From country star Waylon Jenning’s 1985 album, Turn the Page, a record that celebrated his new chapter of life, which included his sobriety, this song, “Good Morning John,” is a tribute to Waylon and Kris’ mutual friend Johnny Cash. The lyrics, which could also be directed at Waylon, are about survival through the ark times of life. The third track on the upbeat record, Waylon sings,

Good morning, John:

Ain’t it great to see your future shining brighter

Than the naked light of day?

You made it, John:

But I confess there was a time we two have thought

That you might let it slip away

I love you, John

In the cold and holy darkness

You were always shining brighr than a star

God bless you, John

For the love and joy you’ve given

As the living inspiration that you are

3. “They Killed Him,” Johnny Cash

Written by Kris Kristofferson

Speaking of Johnny Cash, Kristofferson wrote this song for his own 1986 album, Repossessed. But it was Cash who cut the track first, on his own in 1984 as one of his final tracks for Columbia Records. Since, even the great Bard Bob Dylan recorded the song, for his 1986 album, Knocked Out Loaded. As far as the subject matter, the track is a tribute to fallen heroes like Martin Luther King Jr., Jesus, Gandhi, JFK and Robert Kennedy. On it, Cash sings,

There was a man named mahatma ghandi

He would not bow down, he would not fight

He knew the deal was down and dirty

And nothing wrong could make it right away

But he knew his duty, and the price he had to pay

Just another holy man who tried to make a stand

My god, they killed him!

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images