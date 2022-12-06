Will Ferrell Brings More Cowbell to Son’s Rock and Roll Show

Will Ferrell is one of the biggest comedians in the industry. The former Saturday Night Live cast member’s most famous skit on the variety show where he made his name might be the one where he plays the cowbell incessantly, parodying Blue Oyster Cult’s hit song, “Don’t Fear The Reaper.”

Well, now Ferrell has, in a way, reprised his role as the cowbell-playing musician. But this time for his son Magnus Ferrell’s rock and roll show. The comedian offered a cowbell cameo during Magnus’ set at a recent charity event.

The gig was actually Magnus’ first public performance with his fledgeling rock group. Magnus and company were opening for the Psychedelic Furs in a charity event for Cancer for College, according to Rolling Stone. The charity was founded by Ferrell’s former roommate, Craig Pollard. It provides scholarships and educational aid to cancer survivors.

According to the rock outlet, Magnus’ set included a cover of “Creep” by Radiohead and three original songs. One was a dance song called “Back in Place.” In that tune, Magnus sang, Now I’m trying to find a way back home/Cause I can’t take another day on my own/No I didn’t hesitate, now I’m lost, wishing I would’ve stayed/But now it’s too late to put everything back in place.

As “Back in Place” was ending, the cowbell was beginning. Enter: Ferrell, sneaking into the lineup to bring to life the conclusion of the song with his signature instrument.

Magnus has released “Back in Place” already. It’s one of several singles the burgeoning musician has dropped of late, including, “Love Drunk,” “Held You So” and “Hold My Hand.”

“damn that was fun,” added Magnus in his Instagram post below.

Check out photos from Magnus’ show, including one with his dad on cowbell and his single, “Love Drunk,” below.

Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images