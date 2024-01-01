Ice Spice’s Sharp Quotes to Live by

Ice Spice has quickly ascended the ladder of stardom. At 24 years old, the Bronx-born-and-raised rapper has already accumulated a loyal fanbase with hits like “Munch (Feelin’ You)” and “Bikini Bottom,” along with smash collaborations with the likes of Taylor Swift on the remix of “Karma” and “Princess Diana” featuring Nicki Minaj. Born on New Year’s Day in 2000, Ice Spice had a breakout year in 2023, which is destined to only reach new heights in 2024. Check out some of her sharpest quotes below.

1. “It’s really the tone or the mood that I’m trying to give off that subconsciously affects how I’m delivering. I feel like everything is about tone, that can tell you a lot about the feeling of a song. I go with the flow really.”

2. “[I’m] a popular loner. I’m not gonna lie–naturally, I attract a lot of people. ..The other day, I was trying to figure it out–I think it’s because I have a wide smile.”

3. “I notice whenever I’m working with somebody, if we’re not vibing, it’s just not gonna happen, no matter how talented they are.”

4. “I always felt like I could do anything I tried to do, but especially now it feels like anything is possible.”

5. “I’m willing to try whatever, you know what I’m saying? I’m young–I’m gonna try everything.”

6. “I want every Bronx native to become successful and follow their dreams and them come true. I want that for all my Bronx people, for real.”

7. “You can only control what you can control.”

8. “One time I was recording a song, and one of the lines took me, I kid you not, 400 takes. Just an unnecessary amount of takes. I realized in that moment I had to get better, and only time lets you get better.”

9. “I’m not really sure what it is exactly, but I feel like a lot of young girls, or older girls too, can just relate to what I’m saying. It’s just like a confidence booster.”

10. “People only love you when nobody else does, really. But then, once other people start to love you, people have to hate to balance it out.”

11. “I’m at a point in my career now where I’m more confident in my own decision-making and I feel like there’s always somebody around me trying to make a decision for me. So I’m starting to try to grow up in that sense: trusting yourself.”

