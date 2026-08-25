3 Steely Dan Songs That Every Rock Music Fan Needs To Know

Beginning in the early 1970s, Steely Dan released plenty of great songs. The band, started by Walter Becker and Donald Fagen, created music that became the soundtrack throughout much of the decade, especially with these three songs. They still sound so good that they should be required listening for every rock music fan.

“Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” by Steely Dan

Play video

On Pretzel Logic, Steely Dan’s third studio album, is “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number“. The song was written by band members Walter Becker and Donald Fagen.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” is based on a real person, Rikki Ducornet, a writer and artist from New York.

The chorus says in part, “Rikki don’t lose that number / It’s the only one you own / You might use it if you feel better / When you get home.“

“Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” became Steely Dan’s only Top 5 single.

“Peg”

Play video

Out in 1977, “Peg” is on Aja, their sixth studio album. The song, written by Becker and Fagan, shows off the band’s jazz skills more than some of their other tracks. “Peg” is about a fictitious character who is trying to become an actress.

“Imagine that ‘Peg’ takes place at a seedy photo shoot in LA in the 1950s,” Fagan tells the Wall Street Journal. “All of the lyrics are from the perspective of the jilted boyfriend, who was still hanging around. The scene is seedy because show business is seedy. Even what most people think are the heights of show business still has the seediness of a vaudeville dressing room.”

“Peg” says, “I like your pin shot / I keep it with your letter / Done up in blueprint blue / It sure looks good on you / And when you smile for the camera / I know I’ll love you better.”

Interestingly, Michael McDonald sings background vocals on this song.

“Reelin’ In The Years”

Play video

On Can’t Buy A Thrill, Steely Dan’s debut album, is “Reelin’ In The Years”. The song, written by Becker and Fagen, is their second Top 15 single, after “Do It Again”, the first single from the record.

The chorus says, “Are you reelin’ in the years / Stowin’ away the time / Are you gatherin’ up the tears / Have you had enough of mine.”

The guitar solo in “Reelin’ In The Years”, done by Elliott Randall, was later named one of the best guitar solos of all time.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images