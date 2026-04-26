3 Strange Music Videos From the 1990s That Raise Eyebrows Today

Ah, the 1990s. Truly, the decade was the golden age for music videos. Sure, the 1980s has its claim thanks to stars like Madonna and Michael Jackson. But the 1990s is when music videos became the epicenter of culture. People gazed at MTV for hours on end, watching for the next gem.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to highlight three music videos from that terrific era that we loved, but that also made us scratch our heads in wonderment. Indeed, these are three strange music videos from the 1990s that raise an eyebrow.

“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden from ‘Superunknown’ (1994)

Soundgarden was a prototypical rock band. Their lead singer boasted a voice that could reach the heavens, and their songs were hefty and memorable. Perhaps that’s why the group decided to release a music video at their height that was more odd than typical. Just looking at the characters in Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” video might make you feel a bit queasy. Their eyes grow, and their mouths feel grotesque. But it’s all in good rock fun!

“I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” by Meat Loaf from ‘Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell’ (1993)

Not only is the title of this song strange, but the music video for it is equally odd. Meat Loaf sang beautifully, as if he were in the middle of an opera, and this track proved his vocal prowess. But it also confused listeners—what is he talking about? And why is he dressed like a human bat in this over-the-top music video? What’s going on? And what won’t he do for love? There are so many eyebrow-raising questions!

“Breathe” by The Prodigy from ‘The Fat Of The Land’ (1997)

The 1990s—especially the late 1990s—were full of elaborate, spastic music videos. Some were pleasant, like those from Busta Rhymes or Missy Elliott. But others were downright strange and off-putting. While The Prodigy boasted several tremendous tracks in the 1990s, their music videos seemed to want to make you lose your lunch. For evidence, just check out the vid for “Breathe”, which is more nightmare than entertainment.

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