Stagecoach Temporarily Evacuated Amid High Winds: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Stagecoach hit a major speed bump on its second day. The Indio, California, country music festival was evacuated for about on hour on Saturday night as high winds filled the area.

Videos by American Songwriter

Due to the winds, Journey, who had been scheduled to play on the Mustang Stage, no longer got to play the festival. Additionally, Riley Green’s scheduled set on the Mane Stage was canceled in response to the weather.

Gavin Adcock, meanwhile, scrapped his solo set and instead joined the Whiskey Jam All Star Sing-Along after the weather delay.

Pitbull’s late-night set on the Mustang Stage got pushed back by an hour. Headliner Lainey Wilson experienced the same thing, and wound up starting her set at 10:30 p.m., an hour later than originally planned.

“See you soon Stagecoach!” Wilson wrote on her Instagram Story before hitting the stage. “These crazy winds ain’t gonn [sic] stop us.”

As promised, a high-energy Wilson finally made her way to the stage and delivered an unforgettable set.

During her performance, Wilson welcomed Little Big Town and Green on stage. The musicians delivered a cover of Merle Haggard’s “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here And Drink.”

After the song, Wilson kept Green back to give him the chance to perform solo, something he didn’t think he’d get the chance to do following his canceled set.

“I know how excited all of you were to see Riley Green tonight, so I think you need to do a song,” Wilson told Green.

Green then delighted the crowd with a performance of “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.”

What to Know About Stagecoach 2026

Saturday’s drama followed an epic kick off the festival the day before. Cody Johnson headlined the evening, while Bailey Zimmerman, Red Clay Strays, and Ella Langley delivered performances too.

Sunday will mark the final day of the 2026 festival. Post Malone is set to headline the festivities. Performances from Brooks & Dunn and Hootie & the Blowfish are also scheduled to take place.

The last day of the festival will also include performances from Warren Zeiders, Third Eye Blind, and Max McNown, before things wrap up at the 2026 event.

Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images