3 Timeless Female-Fronted One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s

In today’s fast, crazy, mixed-up world, it’s important to take some time out of your day to savor the best of life. As Dale Cooper told us in Twin Peaks, it can be essential to take just a few minutes to give yourself a treat. Whether that’s a good cup of coffee, a slice of cherry pie, or a list of songs that was over you like tropical water.

Indeed, that’s what we wanted to do here below. We wanted to highlight three timeless songs that will improve your day in delightful ways. More specifically, we wanted to dive into three classic female-fronted one-hit wonders from the 1960s. They are tracks that can’t help but feel like a treat in a time when so much else feels stranger than fiction.

“Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey from ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

The title song to the 1964 James Bond film of the same name, this might just be the best Bond tune of all time. Shirley Bassey has a voice that fills a room like a sumptuous buffet. Indeed, we are wrapped around her little finger as she sings about heroes and villains and the drama that binds them. If you want to puff out your chest, if you want to feel emboldened, then just put on Bassey and remember how powerful you are!

“Angel Of The Morning” by Merrilee Rush from ‘Angel Of The Morning’ (1968)

Speaking of empowerment, there weren’t exactly a ton of songs in the 1960s (or prior) about young women owning their autonomy, especially when it came to romance. But this song from Merrilee Rush is the exception. Rush was proud of her performance, not only for the sound and the attention it got, but for the story she told in the music. She—the female singer—was the one in control of the situation, the tryst. Not the other way around. Kudos!

“The Girl From Ipanema” by Astrud Gilberto from ‘Getz/Gilberto’ (1964)

One of the catchiest songs of all time, singer Astrud Gilberto was able to wiggle her way into the psyche of so many thanks to her vocal performance on this 60s classic. Who didn’t want to meet the girl from Ipanema once we heard Gilberto sing about her? She was describing a fantastical figure and she did so in a way that made millions of ears perk up. What a debut for Gilberto, who earned timelessness on this tune.

