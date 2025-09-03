3 Times a Movie Made a Song Bigger Than the Radio Ever Could

Great movie moments are hard to forget. Many things go into making a movie moment iconic—whether it’s great acting or an iconic camera angle—but the one thing that is a surefire way to produce memorability is a great song choice.

Some filmmakers write music specifically for their project, while others adopt songs that are already written. Both of these practices have proven to be successful. The three songs below were made all the more famous thanks to the classic movies in which they were featured. No amount of radio play could cache this amount of iconography.

Risky Business / “Old Time Rock & Roll” – Bob Seger

Bob Seger‘s “Old Time Rock & Roll” didn’t top the charts upon its release, but it didn’t go completely unnoticed either. This nostalgic look at the bygone giants of rock gained enough traction to be used several years later in the Tom Cruise-helmed movie, Risky Business.

This movie moment has become bigger than the film itself—even those who haven’t seen Risky Business are familiar with this reference. Cruise comes sliding into frame in a shirt and socks, miming this Heartland Rock staple. This movie gave this Seger song newfound popularity, keeping it relevant for decades after its release.

The Breakfast Club / “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” – Simple Minds

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” was written specifically for The Breakfast Club, but it earned radio play in its own right. Nevertheless, this song would likely have never reached the heights it did without the iconic movie scene it was paired with.

Closing out this iconic film, Judd Nelson’s ne’er-do-well character pumps his fist in the air as the credits roll. While that is a powerful sequence alone, it is made all the more cinematic thanks to this hit from Simple Minds. Many songs were released in 1985, but few rose to the heights of this soundtrack cut.

Wayne’s World / “Bohemian Rhapsody” – Queen

How many times have you sang along and headbanged to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody?” The answer is probably undefinable. This is the kind of song that demands audience participation. That demand is showcased in the iconic Wayne’s World scene below.

This needle drop gave “Bohemian Rhapsody” a second life. It sent it back onto the charts, nearly topping them. This scene is proof that the right song choice can completely change the trajectory of a movie’s success.

