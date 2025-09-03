On This Day in 1974, Elton John Released This Upbeat Rock “Theme Song” That Makes Fun of Himself

Being able to laugh at oneself is a critical skill to have even if (or, perhaps, especially if) you’re an international celebrity, which is why Elton John had no qualms releasing this hard rock “theme song” that did just that. On September 3, 1974, John released the upbeat rocker as a single from his eighth studio album, Caribou, which he released three months earlier.

In their usual fashion, John and his long-time collaborator, Bernie Taupin, took care of the music and lyrics, respectively. Except for this track, Taupin received some additional help from his then-wife, Maxine Feibelman.

How Bernie Taupin’s Sideways Joke Inspired the 1974 Track

Rock ‘n’ rollers and sullen, turbulent moods often go hand in hand, and Elton John is no exception. (Although he has certainly mellowed out since the height of his addiction throughout the 1970s and 80s, he has still had moments of tempestuous behavior even in recent collaborations.) John’s moods became so infamous that those closest to him could spot when a particularly nasty episode was coming on. That included his songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, and Taupin’s then-wife, Maxine Feibelman.

According to Elizabeth J. Rosenthal’s His Song: The Musical Journey of Elton John, Feibelman had a catchphrase for when she noticed John start to get into one of his moods. “Oh God,” Feibelman would say. “The b**** is back!” There was the song title. From there, all Taupin had to do was build the verses around his wife’s phrase. “I was justified when I was five, raising Cane, I spit in your eye. Times are changing now the poor get fat, but the fever’s gonna catch you when the b**** is back.”

John was well aware that he was the “b****” in “The B**** Is Back”, but he was happy to play along. During live performances, John would put on an even more grandiose, flamboyant rock ‘n’ roll persona as he sang lines like, “I can b**** because I’m better than you.” In past interviews, he’s called the track his “theme song,” per SongFacts. Despite the chorus being profane enough for radio stations to ban the song from airplay, John obviously didn’t mind the truthful joke behind Taupin’s (and Feibelman’s) words.

The Elton John Track Resonated With Audiences Despite Controversy

As one might have expected in 1974, public reception of Elton John’s theme song, “The B**** Is Back”, was divided. Radio stations refused to air the track because of its blatant profanity. (And indeed, the curse word in the title is so prevalent that censoring the song would nearly remove John’s vocal altogether.) But that didn’t stop the public from buying the song on vinyl. “The B**** Is Back” peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 5 on Cash Box Top 100. It topped the Canadian RPM Top Singles chart, and performed relatively well at No. 15 in the U.K.

Some artists and historians have linked songs like “The B**** Is Back” to John’s sexuality, framing the 1974 rocker as a tongue-in-cheek, winking nod to his gay listeners and identity. John would come out as bisexual to Rolling Stone in 1976, an admission that wasn’t altogether unheard of but still controversial at the time. The musician acknowledged potential blowback lightheartedly, saying, “It’s going to be terrible with my football club. It’s so hetero, it’s unbelievable. But I mean, who cares!”

Spoken like the true proud inspiration of “The B**** Is Back” (in the best way possible).

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns