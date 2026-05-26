3 Times Country Artists Decided To Go Rock ‘N’ Roll on Us

While watching the ACMs this weekend, I was captivated by New Female Artist Avery Anna‘s performance. The country singer performed her song “Blood Runs Thicker”, which has a distinct rock sound. Even though it was the ACMs, and Anna is known by most as a country artist, her having a rock moment onstage was kind of awesome. However, she’s not the only country artist to blur the lines when it comes to these genres. Here are four other moments from country music in which artists decided to go rock ‘n’ roll on us.

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Carrie Underwood Does a Cover of “Paradise City” by Guns N’ Roses

I was definitely surprised to find out that Underwood is a rock fan, but not disappointed. During the American Idol finale, the country star got on stage with Motley Crue to sing “Kickstart My Heart”. Honestly, it was kind of epic. This led me to look into some of her other rockstar moments. If we’re being totally transparent, “Before He Cheats” always had a bit of a rock edge, so all in all, this isn’t that shocking.

It’s undetermined if this means a rock album from Underwood, but it’d be kind of cool if it did.

Garth Brooks Creates a Rockstar Alter Ego

You can’t really be a Garth Brooks fan without being a Chris Gaines follower. That’s because these two are one and the same. In 1999, Brooks released Garth Brooks in… the Life of Chris Gaines, an album that’s supposed to represent him as Chris, a made-up rockstar with a tragic backstory.

Although some have considered this moment in Brooks’ career as a lapse of judgment, it’s fun to see the 90s country icon experiment with something a little different.

Hardy Releases ‘The Mockingbird & The Crow’

Sure, HARDY has written songs for Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, and Morgan Wallen, but that doesn’t mean this singer-songwriter doesn’t have a little bit of an edge of his own.

In 2023, HARDY released the first of a few rock albums, The Mockingbird And The Crow, which includes both rock and country influences. Everyone likes to have an opinion on the songwriter’s tendency to switch it up. Just pick one!

Personally, though, I love the rock sound on “Wait In The Truck” and “Sold Out”.

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