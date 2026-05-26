Alan Jackson Delivers an Unforgettable Memorial Day Rendition of “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)”

Alan Jackson may not perform a lot anymore, but he certainly leaves an impression when he does. The country legend took the stage during PBS’ National Memorial Day Concert and gave a performance to remember.

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During the concert, Jackson performed an unforgettable rendition of his 2001 song, “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning).” Sitting on a stool and strumming a guitar, Jackson let the song speak for itself.

Jackson penned the track in the weeks after 9/11.

“I just pretty much visualized a lot of those scenes and stories I’d heard and seen on television or heard people talk about,” Jackson told country radio stations in 2011. “The song came out of nowhere in the middle of the night, the chorus did. Just a gift. I got up and scribbled it down and put the melody down so I wouldn’t forget it.”

“And then the next day, I started piecing all those verses together that were the thoughts I’d had or visuals I’d had,” he added. “That was about it.”

Following its release, the song quickly climbed to No. 1. It also nabbed Jackson ACM and CMA Awards, as well as his first Grammy.

In the years that followed, the song remained a big part of Jackson’s shows.

“I thought it would just fade away, and then we’d ease it out of the show, but now I see people out there that I feel like are waiting for that song,” he said. “… It’s hard to follow it, but I see so many that are holding up them lighters and are glad to hear it, and I think are moved by it, and glad I did it.”

Alan Jackson’s Final Concert

Jackson’s Memorial Day performance came just one month ahead of his final show. The singer is scheduled to take the stage one last time at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on June 27 for a show titled Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale.

It’s not just Jackson who will be taking the stage that night, though. He’ll be joined by stars including Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, and Jon Pardi. Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, and Lee Ann Womack are also scheduled to perform.

“We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started, and that’s in Nashville, Tennessee–Music City–where country music lives,” Jackson said of his final show. “I gotta do the last one there.”

After the concert sold out, Jackson released another statement to his fans.

“I’m proud and overwhelmed by the response from my fans,” he said. “I’m just sorry there weren’t enough seats for everybody who wanted one. I appreciate all the people that have come to my shows and supported me over the years.”

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM



