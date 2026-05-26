4 Country Ballads That Still Bring Crowds to Their Feet Decades Later

Rock bands have dished out plenty of ballads that have had people in the audience on their feet, lighters in the air, over the years. But what about country music? There are quite a few beautiful country ballads out there that had audiences up and waving their hands or lighters in the air, and they still get similar reactions out of listeners today. Let’s take a look at a few such songs that bring that kind of energy.

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“The Dance” by Garth Brooks from ‘Garth Brooks’ (1990)

This Garth Brooks classic was one side of a coin (the other being “Friends In Low Places”) that catapulted him into country superstardom in the 1990s. “The Dance” is much more of a soft ballad than the latter song, though. Its subject matter also had a lot of people in their feelings when it first dropped in 1990. “The Dance” is about a relationship coming to an end, but instead of feeling raw about it, the narrator feels what he needs to feel and acknowledges that the pain is worth it, as he got to experience love. And that’s really all that matters.

“I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton from ‘Jolene’ (1974)

This Dolly Parton classic gets such a reaction out of fans, and I can see why. “I Will Always Love You” is one of the best songs she ever wrote. While many remember this song from Whitney Houston’s powerhouse version in the 90s, country fans remember it for Parton’s 70s version that has a soft, sweeter vibe to it.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver from ‘Poems, Prayers & Promises’ (1971)

I’ve seen grown men cry to this song. Few country tracks capture the longing that many people from the South wrestle with after they leave their hometowns, and few country tracks also capture just how absolutely beautiful the nature and landscapes of the United States really are. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is still an anthem among West Virginians to this very day.

“Always On My Mind” by Willie Nelson from ‘Always On My Mind’ (1982)

Willie Nelson wasn’t the one to write or even first record this song, but his version is the one that most people recall today. One of the finest country ballads of the 1980s, Nelson’s version of “Always On My Mind” was a smash hit when it dropped in 1982, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

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