3 Times the Rolling Stones Made Movies Objectively Better

Some of the greatest soundtracks of all time that feature classic rock include films such as Almost Famous, Dazed And Confused, Guardians Of The Galaxy, The Big Lebowski, and Easy Rider. If you’ve seen every single one of those movies, you can probably concur with our perspective that the classic rock featured makes those movies objectively better. Well, one specific classic rock band that often makes movies better is The Rolling Stones, and here are three times they did so.

“Gimme Shelter” & Martin Scorsese

Alright, we are starting off cheating a bit, but other than gang violence being a staple of Martin Scorsese’s films, so are The Rolling Stones, specifically, “Gimme Shelter”. “Gimme Shelter” alone has been featured in Scorsese’s classic films Goodfellas, Casino, and The Departed.

If you’ve seen these films, then you know that The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” serves as the perfect background song for the montages in question. We won’t spoil anymore other than what we just told you, but just know that Scorsese uses this piece of music perfectly on every occasion.

“Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” & ‘The Fighter’ by David O. Russell

David O. Russell’s film The Fighter uses The Rolling Stones’ “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” in arguably the same fashion Scorsese uses “Gimme Shelter”. Is it a rip-off? Sure, if you want to call it that. However, it’s entertaining as all get out and heightens the gritty sentiments and backdrop of the film.

Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale, Mick Jagger, and boxing? For certain movie and music fans, it doesn’t get much better than that, and if you are one of those fans, then you know exactly when this song plays in the movie. Without “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking”, the scene in question just might be an insignificant montage, but thanks to this addition, that is not the case.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” & ‘Apocalypse Now’ by Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now is one of the most harrowing films that recounts the tragedy of the Vietnam War. However, it does not do just that, as it also paints a vivid picture of American pop culture and how it contrasts with the gloom and destruction of war.

Again, we don’t spoil, but Coppola’s use of The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” appears to be aesthetic, when in reality it’s utterly symbolic. When you watch the movie and hear this song, remember that a deep subtextual and societal point is being proven, and that the Stones’ piece is simply not there for mere entertainment.

Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images