3 Toe-Tapping Country Songs to Soundtrack Your 4th of July Party

The Fourth of July is here and for many people that means it’s time to cut loose. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the boat, on the beach, or in the backyard manning the grill, no party is complete without a soundtrack. With that in mind, here are three country songs to add to your Fourth of July mix to keep things going.

Now, these aren’t patriotic songs. Instead, they’re good old-fashioned all-American toe-tapping country bangers. On the other hand, being from the same country as these artists should inspire a little national pride.

“Kansas City Southern” by Turnpike Troubadours— A Country Banger that Mentions the Fourth of July

When it comes to country music to soundtrack a Fourth of July shindig, you could just turn on any Turnpike Troubadours album and call it a day. The beauty of this Oklahoma-based band is that all kinds of listeners can enjoy them. Those who just want to hear some rock-solid Red Dirt with plenty of fiddle and pedal steel will get what they came for. At the same time, the songwriting and storytelling will give those who want to truly dig into the lyrics plenty to chew on.

“Kansas City Southern” is a great example of that duality. The lyrics tell the story of a traveling laborer who finds a new love in every town. Additionally, it’s also easy to dance to and sounds great at high volume. And hey, it mentions the holiday in the first verse. It fits like a glove.

“Paycheck to Paycheck” by Silverada—A Hard-Working Party Tune

For those who want to add some honky tonk to their Fourth of July country playlist, Silverada is a great pick. Their 2021 album One to Grow On (released when they were still Mike and the Moonpies) is packed with toe-tapping blue-collar anthems. The album opener “Paycheck to Paycheck” sets the tone.

Steel guitar, quick tempo, and blazing guitars make this one a party hit. At the same time, fans of classic outlaw country can have a good time counting all the references to Johnny Paycheck.

“Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson—The Perfect Country Song for the Fourth of July

It doesn’t matter if it’s the Fourth of July or sometime in mid-August, “Chattahoochee” is the perfect country song for any summer occasion. Co-penned by Alan Jackson and Jim McBride, this track has been the soundtrack to countless summer adventures since its release in 1993.

If your Fourth of July country playlist doesn’t have this banger on it, you’re doing it wrong.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Capital Concerts