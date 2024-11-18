3 Tracks You Might Not Have Known Eddie Van Halen Played On

Every so often there comes a musician who has a surplus of talent and original ideas. So much so, that they actually can’t implement all of it into their own music. Hence, musicians of this stature are gracious enough to share their expertise with fellow artists in the industry. Names that come to mind are of course Bob Dylan, Pharrell Williams, and Neil Diamond. However, one fairly unexpected name to add to that list is none other than Eddie Van Halen.

Videos by American Songwriter

Eddie is one of the greatest guitarists of all time and there are a few arguments proving that to be incorrect. That being so, the man was a walking jukebox. He had guitar riffs and musical arrangments spilling out of his ear, fingers, and mouth, and for that, he seemingly felt the need to make them come alive. Thus, he took many opportunities to gift his talent to other musicians, and here are three unexpected songs where he did just that.

“We’re the Greatest” by LL Cool J

There is no universe where Van Halen has ever been viewed as hip-hop or rap. Although, to Eddie, genres are an arbitrary tag that merely hinders his talent. So, when he discovered the opportunity to play on Cool J’s track, he didn’t just accept, but he also amplified the track’s sound to a whole other level.

Released in 2013, Cool J and Eddie’s collaboration is a conglomeration of ’80s rock and that wildly aggressive new-school rap. Given the year of its release, the song was swept under the rug a bit. Regardless, the song punches you in the face and makes you submit to its sound.

“Lost Boys Calling” by Roger Waters

Now this is far more on brand for Eddie, though, by no means is his addition to the track considered basic. Frankly, Eddie’s contribution to this song is something not heard often by his fans, as his playing is not musically verbose or in your face. Rather, it’s slow, and melancholic, and urges listeners to focus on the sentimental truths of the song’s lyrics. Not something Eddie is known for, but something he proves he can do exquisitely.

Waters and Eddie wrote the song for the 1999 film, The Legend of 1900, and the collaboration marks one of the few times he produced music for a film score. It’s something entirely new for Eddie Van Halen and offers fans a new side of music. A side that slows down the heartbeat and chills the blood.

“Star Fleet Project” by Brian May

Contrary to the two other tracks, everything about this song encompasses Eddie Van Halen’s ’80s style. Inspired by a Japanese TV show, Brian May took quite the risk on this 1983 solo project. However, when you have two of the greatest guitarists of all time playing together, there seemingly isn’t a lot that could go wrong.

In short, the song is absurdly obnoxious in a way that ’80s music fans love. If Queen and Van Halen had a baby, well, this is it. Both May and Eddie’s genius bleed through and mix in a way that creates a superfluous unmistakable ’80s sound. Thanks to the ’80s overload, you’ll either love it or hate it. Nevertheless, Eddie’s fret-tapping and screaming guitar riffs are on full display in this odd tune.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns